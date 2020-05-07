'Mysuru to be declared as Orange Zone soon'

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the district administration has urged the state government to declare the district as ‘Orange Zone’ as the numbers of Covid-19 cases are on a decline.
Speaking to reporter here, on Thursday, the minister said the number of active cases declined to seven on Wednesday. “The district was declared ‘Red Zone’ as a total of 90 cases were reported. A majority of the cases were linked with Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics of Jubilant Life Science in the spread of Covid-19 infection. As many as 73 cases were linked to the company and eight are linked to a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi.
Somashekar said the district will be Covid-19 free within in a week.
The minister said there are three possible sources for the outbreak of Covid-19 in Jubilant Generics. “A few auditors had come from Delhi and a few people of the company had visited Delhi. These people might have carried the infection. In addition, a few people of the company had participated in a religious meet at Thanisandra in Bengaluru. However, the source for Covid-19 is yet to be ascertained,” he said.
The minister said he is not aware about the investigation report submitted by IAS officer Harsha Gupta to the government. He said, “Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan has no difference of opinion over investigation of Covid-19 at the company.”
The MLA had alleged that few powerful hands are trying to safeguard the Jubilant Company.
