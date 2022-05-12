Mysuru zoo may get ‘pets’ from Ukraine

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru may get two more animals as the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has shortlisted it to accommodate the ‘pets’ of an Andhra Pradesh-based orthopaedician returning from war-hit Ukraine.

Amid Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, many Indians returned home from war-hit nation. However, Dr Girikumar Patil, famous as ‘Jaguar Kumar’ who owns a jaguar Yagwar and a black panther Sabina in Donbas had trouble travelling with his pets. He refused to leave Ukraine without them.

Dr Patil, who hails from Anuku in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, is also a guardian of two Italian dogs.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka chairman L R Mahadevaswamy said Dr Patil has been negotiating to bring his ‘pets’ to India, as he fears for their safety in the war-hit country.

“The government has clarified that he cannot keep the wild animals in his possession as the law in India does not allow that. The CZA has offered to keep Dr Patil’s pets in one of the zoos under its jurisdiction. Further, the CZA has shortlisted five top zoos and Mysuru Zoo tops the list,” he said.

Mahadevaswamy also said that the Mysuru Zoo is willing to accommodate the two big cats if the CZA finalises and assists in completing the transportation, rehabilitation and other processes.

Mysuru Zoo, established by Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar X in 1892, is India’s oldest and best menagerie. It is spread over 157 acres of land amid Mysuru city, including Karanji Lake. It is counted among the top zoos of the world and figures in the list of top five zoos of Asia by Listly followed by Singapore Zoo and Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Pattaya, Thailand.

It also figures in the list of top 10 zoos in Asia, according to a Trip Advisor poll, followed by Singapore Zoo; Khao Kheow Open Zoo; Chimelong Xiangjiang Safari Park, Guangzhou, China; Adventure World, Shirahama-cho, Japan; Million Years Stone Park and Pattaya Crocodile Farm, Thailand; and Asahiyama Zoo, Japan.