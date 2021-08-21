Nalin Kumar Kateel defends gunfire welcome for Bhagwanth Khuba

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday defended the recent gunfire welcome accorded to Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba at Yaragol village in Yadgir district.

He said gunfire by the BJP workers for a function of Jan Ashirwad Yatra is not a crime and such practice was in vogue earlier during the celebrations. There were no bullets in the guns. The practice of opening fire has been in existence in Kodagu during the ceremonies.

Similarly, the party workers expressed their love and affection to the union minister with the celebratory gunfire, Kateel told adding that a probe into the Yaragol incident is going on.

The Congress party has failed for the past seven years as a real opposition at the national level. It is constantly opposing the BJP on personal matters. The grand-old-party has become bankrupt rationally and it maintained silence over Taliban and Afghanistan issue. It is actuating violence for all decisions being taken by the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president charged.

As for India's relationship with Afghanistan, the MP said the Centre will not bother about China and Pakistan extending an olive branch to Afghanistan. The BJP government has not allowed terrorism in India for the past seven years and no blast has taken place so for. "When the terror strike occurred, the country replied with the surgical strike," he added.