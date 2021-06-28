Covid report must for entry to Gundlupet from Kerala

Negative Covid report must for entry to Chamarajanagar from Kerala

Tightening the norms, Tahsildar C G Ravishankar has directed the authorities to allow only those with Covid-negative reports into the taluk

Gayathri V Raj
  • Jun 28 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 15:47 ist
Tahsildar Ravishankar and others at Moolehole checkpost at Gundlupet, in Chamarajanagar district. Credit: DH Photo

In an effort to contain the spread of the pandemic from other states, the Chamarajanagar district authorities have made it mandatory for the passengers entering the state from Kerala via Moolehole near Gundlupet taluk to furnish a Covid-negative report. 

Tightening the norms, Tahsildar C G Ravishankar has directed the authorities to allow only those with Covid-negative reports into the taluk. 

He gave strict instructions to staff at the checkpost at Moolehole that passengers in the vehicles from Kerala without negative report should not be allowed entry for any reason. He also inspected the checkpost. 

Thermal screening should be conducted even if negative reports are furnished and ensure they wear masks, the officer said. 

Chamarajanagar
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Kerala

