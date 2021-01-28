Nelcharu, Nalkuru to host DC’s ‘Grama Vastavya’

Under the government’s pilot project, 'Jilladikarigale Hallige Nadeyiri' (DCs Go To Villages), Nelcharu and Nalkuru villages in Brahmavar taluk have been identified by the revenue department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, chairing a meeting of tahsildars, taluk panchayat executive officers, said: “Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha and the revenue officials will visit the villages on January 30. We will strive to provide solutions to the problems faced by the villagers on the spot. It is State government’s ambitious project and is being implemented on a pilot basis in Udupi district.”

During the stay of the Deputy Commissioner in the village, Revenue officials should collect petitions from residents, three days prior to the event. Tahsildars, taluk panchayat executive officers, and the officials should be present during the ‘Grama Vastavya.’ Measures should be taken to ensure that 'pahanis' are error-free in the villages. The title deeds should be in the name of the actual heir of the land. The officials should focus on ensuring that eligible pensioners are receiving a monthly pension. A pension order should be issued to the beneficiaries whose names have been left out from the list, the ADC said.

The DC and the Revenue officials will also help in ensuring the availability of land for crematorium, housing projects, the encroachment of government, awareness on the Aadhaar card, revision of the voters' list and measures to be taken to check the natural calamities. The officials should also visit Anganwadi centres and schools and ensure that the BPL cards are issued to eligible poor families.

People residing in thatched houses will be provided housing facilities. The PDOs, panchayat administrative officers, Revenue officials should be present during the ‘Grama Vastavya.’ Action will be initiated against those availing pension in the name of the deceased and measures will be taken to recover the amount, he warned.