NEP will help India regain title of 'Vishwa Guru': Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was an Indian-centric policy that aimed to give priority to knowledge, research, science and technology, and innovation. The policy aims to take India to international level, he added.

Addressing the 18th convocation of NITK-Surathkal virtually, he said that it was an inclusive policy that would help in nation-building.

The Union Minister said that the NEP by advocating mother tongue and regional languages aimed at strengthening Indian languages.

“People who argue that if we do not learn English we cannot progress at the international level, need to look at countries like Japan, Germany, France, who all provide education in their languages,” he stressed.

The NEP 2020 will help India to regain the title of ‘Vishwa Guru’ and help in reviving the glory of ancient universities of Takshila and Nalanda in spreading knowledge, science and ancient traditions among students.

“We want India to emerge as an education hub in the world. The NEP helps students to opt for any subject of their choice,” he added.

India which was lacking in research and innovation in the past will get a boost through setting up of National Research Foundation, he said.

The Minister urged graduating students to face challenges in life and contribute to the country’s progress. He urged students to give back ‘gurudakshina’ to teachers by serving the nation.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence (R and D) and Chairman of DRDO said for the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat, India needs to concentrate on advanced technology and futuristic technologies.

“We should become technology leaders rather than technology followers and become self-reliant in advanced technology ahead of the world.”

He urged institutes to concentrate on basic and applied research. During the initial days of Covid-19 pandemic, the country was not manufacturing ventilators and PPE kits. Within four months, India with advanced technology could have its ventilators and PPE kits. DRDO had invested Rs 1,000 crore in institutions to research futuristic technologies, he added.

NITK Director Prof Umamaheshwar Rao said that under DRDO-Academia Programme, 10 research scholars will work in DRDO labs on live problems of interest to DRDO.

Four faculty members from the NITK have found a place in top 2% of researchers in the world as per a survey carried out by a team of scientists from Stanford, five patents have been awarded to our faculty members in 2020.

Chairman of Board of Governors (BoG), NITK, Prof K Balaveera Reddy presided over the programme.

Degrees

Degrees were awarded to 1,549 students of BTech, MTech, MTech (Research), MCA, MBA, MSc and PhD programme who graduated during the academic year 2019-20. Thirty-eight students were awarded Endowment Gold Medals.

The Minister also laid the foundation for a foot-over-bridge to connect the campus of NITK on either side of National Highway.