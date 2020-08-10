Newborn girl dumped in garbage bin rescued in Udupi

A newborn girl who was dumped in a garbage bin near Chittaranjan circle was rescued by pourakarmikas in Udupi and was shifted to B R Shetty government hospital on Monday.

"The girl baby is out of danger and is doing well," Legal-cum-Probation Officer at District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Prabhakar Achar, told DH when contacted.

Pourakarmikas cleaning the street near Chittaranjan circle were taken aback to hear cries of a baby coming from a garbage bin. On approaching the bin, the pourakarmikas were shocked to see a newborn girl kept in a paintbox. The pourakarmikas alerted social worker Nityananda Volakad who in turn informed Udupi women police station Sub Inspector Violet Femina and Udupi Town police station Sub Inspector Sakti Velu.

Prabhakar Achar with help of police shifted the newborn baby to a hospital. Prabhakar said the baby's health would have deteriorated if she would have been exposed to rains for another two hours. Achar declared that the abandoning of the baby in a garbage bin was an unacceptable and heinous act.

"The mothers who cannot look after their babies should place them in 'Mamatheya Thottilu' kept in front of B R Shetty hospital in Santhekatte and Balika Kendra in Nitturu," he said.