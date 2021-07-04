Newborn girl found hanging in govt hospital toilet

CCTV footage shows a churidar-clad woman taking the baby to the toilet

DHNS
DHNS, Chintamani (Chikkaballapur),
  • Jul 04 2021, 03:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 03:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn girl was found hanging from a toilet window of the Chintamani government hospital, Chikkaballapur district, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police suspect that the perpetrator murdered the baby before hanging her from window grills. The bone-chilling incident came to light after a Group D employee noticed it.

CCTV footage shows a churidar-clad woman taking the baby to the toilet. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.

Dr Santosh, medical officer, Chintamani government hospital, told DH, "This is an inhuman act. Our Group D staff noticed a woman taking the baby inside the toilet. She locked the door from inside. We checked records for the deliveries in the last three days. The woman might have delivered the baby in some hospital and committed the crime here." Police have registered a complaint. 

Chikkaballapur
Karnataka

