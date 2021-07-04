Newborn girl found hanging in govt hospital toilet

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn girl was found hanging from a toilet window of the Chintamani government hospital, Chikkaballapur district, in the early hours of Saturday.
Police suspect that the perpetrator murdered the baby before hanging her from window grills. The bone-chilling incident came to light after a Group D employee noticed it.
CCTV footage shows a churidar-clad woman taking the baby to the toilet. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.
Dr Santosh, medical officer, Chintamani government hospital, told DH, "This is an inhuman act. Our Group D staff noticed a woman taking the baby inside the toilet. She locked the door from inside. We checked records for the deliveries in the last three days. The woman might have delivered the baby in some hospital and committed the crime here." Police have registered a complaint.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM
Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived
Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises
Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines
59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives
Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!
Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes
Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space