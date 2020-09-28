No bandh in Karnataka's CM's home district, but protests rage on

The state-wide bandh call by various organisations in protest against amendments to the APMC, and Land Reforms Acts received poor response in the Chief Minister's home district on Monday, in the morning.

The movement of vehicles including KSRTC buses, private buses, autorickshaws was as usual in the city. Taxis were plying between Shivamogga and Bhadravathi. Business establishments remained open in major areas of the city.

Activists of District JD(S) unit took out bike rally from Gopi circle and raised slogans against the State an Central governments.