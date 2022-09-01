No bridge to cross canal; irked villagers conduct last rites near GP office in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar villagers hold last rites near GP office

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Kollegal/Yelandur,
  • Sep 01 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 21:55 ist

Condemning the official apathy, the villagers conducted the last rites of the woman on the premises of the Gram Panchayat office, at Mamballi, on Thursday.

Chandramma (48), a resident of the village passed away on Wednesday night. As there was no bridge across the canal to carry the body to the burial ground, the irked villagers conducted the last rites near the office.

It may be mentioned that Mamballi, on Kollegal-Yelandur road was inundated due to heavy rain a couple of days ago.

The residents of Mamballi have to cross a canal to reach the burial ground on the other side. The outflow from the Suvarnavathi dam has increased and the canal is overflowing, making it impossible to cross the canal.

The villagers alleged that their decade-long pleas to the district administration and the elected representatives for a bridge across the canal has not been considered. They vent their ire by conducting the last rites of the woman on the premises of the Gram Panchayat office. The efforts of the police and the officials to pacify them turned futile. 

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Chamarajanagar

