No credit war in Mysuru over Yoga Day celebrations: MP

Member of Parliament Pratap Simha on Monday denied having any tussle for credit between him and MLA S A Ramadass over the International Yoga Day.

The MP told reporters that the Yoga Day stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga is "not a political stage and there is no war for credit".

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thavara Chand Gehlot and District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar will share the dais with the PM. As many as 7,000 people will perform yoga in front of PM Modi at Mysuru Palace premises and a total of 15,000 people would be accommodated on the palace premises, he said.