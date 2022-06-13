No credit war in Mysuru over Yoga Day celebrations: MP

MP Pratap Simha said the Yoga Day stage on which PM Modi will perform yoga is 'not a political stage'

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 13 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 14:40 ist
Member of Parliament Pratap Simha. Credit: Twitter/@mepratap

Member of Parliament Pratap Simha on Monday denied having any tussle for credit between him and MLA S A Ramadass over the International Yoga Day.

The MP told reporters that the Yoga Day stage on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga is "not a political stage and there is no war for credit".

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thavara Chand Gehlot and District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar will share the dais with the PM. As many as 7,000 people will perform yoga in front of PM Modi at Mysuru Palace premises and a total of 15,000 people would be accommodated on the palace premises, he said.

International Yoga Day
Pratap Simha
Karnataka
Mysuru
Narendra Modi

