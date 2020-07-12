No decision on lockdown in Dakshina Kannada: Poojary

Dakshina Kannada District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has clarified that no decision has been taken on imposing lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district.

A meeting was convened at DC’s office in Mangaluru to discuss on Covid situation in the district on Sunday. The meeting was attended by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, DC Sindhu B Rupesh and others. However, no final decision has been taken on the lockdown,he said.

The Minister said the decision on future course of action will be taken after attending a video conference with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on July 13 at 11 am.“The issue of self-regulated lockdown initiated by public in various parts of the district has come to my knowledge. We will not take any hasty decision , which will put commonman to hardship.

The public should not panic,’ said the Minister.