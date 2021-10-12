'No dissidence' among BJP leaders in Hanagal ahead of bypolls

BJP candidate for Hanagal bypolls Shivaraj Sajjan rubbished rumours of dissidence between him and Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, son of former minister C M Udasi, stating that they "will face the bypoll together".

Speaking to media persons at GMIT guest house in the city on Monday night, he said he and Udasi are like brothers. "We have been together for 38 years. He helped me to get the ticket for the assembly polls in 2004 and in the council polls in 2008. So, there is no dissidence."

Admitting that there was agitation when he was given a ticket for the bypoll, he said the leaders resolved the issue and all workers have decided to work together for the party's victory.

Hanagal assembly constituency is part of the Haveri district represented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said voters are keen to back BJP in the bypolls.

