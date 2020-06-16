‘No entry for Aashada Friday Utsav atop Chamundi Hill’

Cooperation and District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar said, “There will be no Aashada Friday Utsav at Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill here, for the public in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, people cannot take part in the Vardhanthi Utsav on July 13.”

The minister said that entry of people will be restricted on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, for four weeks of Aashada month, that ends on July 20. Aashada starts on June 22.

It has to be recalled that Aashada Fridays have been auspicious for devotees of Chamundeshwari and they used to throng the temple in huge numbers. When S A Ramadass was district in-charge minister, he took steps to streamline the celebrations and also started bus shuttles, to avoid traffic jams on Chamundi Hill.

Besides the hill, special puja is held in Chamundeshwari temples across the city on Aashada Fridays. Organisations of youth, women, workers and auto drivers also celebrate Aashada Fridays and distribute food across the city.

The minister said, “The decision to bar people from festivities was taken at a meeting held with people’s representatives and officials. Aashada Fridays are on June 26, July 3, 10 and 17. The puja will be held as per tradition and customs. But, people will not be allowed atop the hill in view of maintaining social distance.”

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that the government respects the religious and spiritual feelings of devotees, but the health of the people is more important.

“Children, senior citizens and pregnant women visit the temple, which is not advisable. Thus, the advise of people’s representatives and temple officials was sought, before taking a decision,” he said.

“The devotees can visit the temple on normal days. But, they should follow guidelines to check the infection and spread of Covid. If the devotees are not maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and social distance, the entry will be completely restricted,” he said.