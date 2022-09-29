'No objections' raised against Hubballi-Ankola railway line

Not a single objection was raised against the proposed Hubballi-Ankola railway line, before the seven-member central experts’ committee constituted by the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) during the consultation meeting organised here on Wednesday.

The committee headed by Rakesh Kumar Jagenia was on a two-day visit to Uttara Kannada to hold consultations with stakeholders to study the feasibility.

The committee was formed following High Court orders in a writ petition challenging the green signal given by the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) to the project.

The petition, filed by Giridhar Kulkarni, had challenged the green signal given by the SBWL as the project would result in cutting of more than 2.2 lakh trees and could cause irreversible damage to Western Ghats.

Letters, mails by naysayers

The district administration has received 52 letters in favour of the project and 59 against it.

The chief conservator of forests has received over 1,000 mails, in favour and against the project.

Politicians cutting across party lines, advocates, fishermen, ports department, scientists and NGOs made submissions before the committee for the speedy implementation of the railway project, which passes through the fragile ecosystem of the Sahyadri Hills between Yellapur and Ankola.

In his submission, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar claimed that the starting of railway line will give impetus to the development of not just Uttara Kannada, but also the districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

It can connect the ports with industries and power plants in North Karnataka.

“Every day, nearly 4,000 heavy/goods vehicles ply on Hubballi-Ankola/Karwar road carrying various essential products. These vehicles not only damage the national highway on the Ghats, but also result in deaths. To prevent this, we need the railway line,” he said.

False narration

Advocate Akshay Kolle, who represents the Railway Seva Samiti in the High court against the writ petition, said those opposing are doing so on false narration. He said the line does not passes through the Kali Tiger Reserve or the 10-km buffer zone of the national park. “As per the RTI reply provided by the forest department, the proposed line is at least 14 km away from the buffer zone,” he said.

He said the petitioners are abusing the legal powers by wrongfully dragging the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), though this area is not a linking area for the tiger corridor.

Kolle rejected the environmentalists’ claim that 2.2 lakh trees will be axed for the project. He claimed only 1.6 lakh trees will be axed.

Scientist M D Subhash Chandran said through mitigation process, the project can be implemented as it boost tourism and connectivity.

Rakesh Kumar Jagenia said, based on the submissions received, the committee will submit its recommendations to the NBWL, which will present its report to the HC.

Prasad Bhovi and Vikas Tandel said though they had registered their names to air their opposition before the committee, the officials did not call their names during the meeting. The youths later submitted their objections in writing.

The district administration rejected the claims of three youths who said they were not allowed to make their point before the committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said due to paucity of time several individuals/organisations were asked to submit suggestions in writing. “These youths came late,” he said.

Karwar MLA Roopali Nayak said those who do not want the development of the district have filed the case and that they are not from the district.