No shortage of vaccines in Dakshina Kannada, says DC Rajendra K V

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that there was no shortage of vaccines in Dakshina Kannada district.

“There was a shortage of Covishield for half-a-day in DK on Tuesday, but the district received 20,000 doses of Covishield and 2,000 doses of Covaxin by Wednesday. Arrangements had been made to distribute vaccines to PHCs and hospitals,” the DC told media persons on Wednesday.

The DC said there were enough beds for treatment of Covid-19 infected.

Out of 2,275 active cases, 487 are undergoing treatment in hospitals. This includes 235 in normal beds, 136 in oxygenated beds, 14 in high flow oxygen beds, 60 in ICU, and 37 in ventilators.

Nodal officers had been deployed to each hospital to verify the availability of beds, ICU, ventilators.

Measures had been taken to increase the testing from 5,000 to 6,000 samples per day. The reports will be available within 24 to 36 hours, he said. If needed, Covid Care Centres will be opened at the ESI Hospital, NITK International Block, Morarji Desai Residential Schools, hostels in Mangalore University. There is no shortage of oxygen in the district, he clarified.

Arogya Mitra

Arrangements will be made to ensure that Arogya Mitra will be available even during the night at empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka scheme, to facilitate smooth admission of Covid-19 patients. If the government denies permission, the district administration will depute Arogya Mitras by utilising money under the District Mineral Foundation Fund.

Cremation

The last rites of Covid-19 victims will be performed at Boloor, Nandigudde and Surathkal crematorium free of cost. The cost will be borne by Mangaluru City Corporation and will be reimbursed later by the government. No charges will be levied for shifting the body from the hospital to the crematorium. The district administration also had reserved five acres of land in Badaga Ekkar for cremation.

Hot spot identification

The Covid war room set up at the Mangaluru Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), will begin hot spot identification using a software within a week. Using the software, hot spots will be identified daily and an alert will be issued to the public on hot spots in a particular locality. About 90% of Covid cases in the district come from the MCC limits and Bantwal taluks, he explained.