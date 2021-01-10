No threat of bird flu in Dakishna Kannada, says district official

Two kites were found dead below an electric pole at Hathill in Mangaluru and their samples have been sent to a lab in Bengaluru to test for bird flu.

Locals had spotted the dead kites, which were later burnt by forest department officials. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department have set up check posts in the border areas as a preventive measure to check the bird flu. The vehicles transporting poultry chickens from the district are being sanitised.

The check posts have been opened at Jalsoor in Sullia, Kotekar in Mangaluru, Ukkuda in Vittal and Adyanadka, said Deputy Director T G Prasanna Kumar. He added that there is no threat of bird flu in the Dakshina Kannada district. All poultry farms in the district have been put on high alert.