'No threat of bird flu in Dakishna Kannada'

No threat of bird flu in Dakishna Kannada, says district official

Two kites were found dead in Mangaluru and their samples were sent to Bengaluru for testing

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 10 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 13:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Two kites were found dead below an electric pole at Hathill in Mangaluru and their samples have been sent to a lab in Bengaluru to test for bird flu.

Locals had spotted the dead kites, which were later burnt by forest department officials. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Department have set up check posts in the border areas as a preventive measure to check the bird flu. The vehicles transporting poultry chickens from the district are being sanitised.

Read | Bird flu cases confirmed in 13 Madhya Pradesh districts

The check posts have been opened at Jalsoor in Sullia, Kotekar in Mangaluru, Ukkuda in Vittal and Adyanadka, said Deputy Director T G Prasanna Kumar. He added that there is no threat of bird flu in the Dakshina Kannada district. All poultry farms in the district have been put on high alert.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Bird Flu

What's Brewing

Year after China's 1st Covid death, source inconclusive

Year after China's 1st Covid death, source inconclusive

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

Twitter can legally bar Trump under the first amendment

Twitter can legally bar Trump under the first amendment

DH Toon: Taaliyaan! PM walks tightrope, vaccine in hand

DH Toon: Taaliyaan! PM walks tightrope, vaccine in hand

Indonesia plane crash: Human remains, debris found

Indonesia plane crash: Human remains, debris found

 