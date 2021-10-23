Normal life in Mysuru hit due to heavy downpour

Normal life was thrown out of gear with heavy rain continuing to lash the city on Saturday.

Many roads are flooded with water and rainwater entered the houses at low lying areas.

In many areas, drainage was blocked and water overflowed on roads.

The office goers and vendors at markets faced hardship due to heavy rainfall.

It has to be noted that several buildings were damaged a few days ago due to a heavy downpour.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: