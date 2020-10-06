Now, BJP ST Morcha chief Tipparaju Hawaldar demands fresh caste census

BJP State ST Morcha president Tipparaju Hawaldar has contradicted the party’s official stand on the release of the caste-based census, a survey conducted by the previous Congress government, and demanded a fresh census to know the caste-wise population in the state accurately.

Speaking to media persons at the party office here on Tuesday, he said, he would urge the State government to conduct a caste census afresh as the previous one conducted by the Congress government was not accurate and already 5-6 years old.

Based on the caste census the government can provide better facilities to the downtrodden communities, he said. Officially BJP has been opposing the caste-based-census stating that such a census will divide the society.

Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had conducted the survey at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore. The report has not yet been tabled before the assembly, while selective ‘leaks’ of the report being circulated.

Hawaldar said that he would speak to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard and ask him to consider for fresh socio-economic and education survey.

He also expressed confidence that the State government would implement the Union government’s 7.5% reservation to the members of the ST communities. “Being the backbone of the BJP, we are hopeful that the government will cede to our demands. Elected representatives and religious heads of the community are exerting pressure on the government in this regard,” he said.

“There are no objections among the members of the community in including Kurubas and Gangamastharu community in ST category. However, the reservation should be increased according to caste population,” he said.

Replying to a question regarding Dalit’s anger aginst BJP over the Hathras rape in Uttar Pradesh, Hawaldar said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already handed over the case to the CBI and suspended four top police officials. Strict action will be taken against the accusers and none will be spared."