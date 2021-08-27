NREGA: National-level symposium in Mandya on Aug 28

All India and Karnataka Agricultural Labourers' Association is conducting a national-level symposium on 'NREGA and Rural Workers' at Karnataka Sangha on August 28.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Divya Prabu will inaugurate the symposium while association national president A Vijayaraghavan, Excise and Rural Development Minister of Kerala M V Govindan Master, Rajya Sabha Member V Shivadasan and AIAW general secretary B Venkat will participate.

The executive committee meeting will be held on August 29.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha convenor Hanan Molla will share his experiences. Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra will be present.

Regional vice president G N Nagaraj said, "The NREGA should have been extensively utilised during Covid times. Unorganised labourers have quit cities and have returned to villages. It should have boosted the NREGA, but that did not happen. The symposium is being held to discuss its extensive utilisation in the wake of the 3rd wave of Covid."