One arrested in Chamarajanagar water tank purification case

The police arrested a man for allegedly purifying a drinking water tank after a scheduled caste woman consumed water at Heggotara village in Chamarajanagar taluk.

Mahadevappa, 55, is arrested. The incident occurred on November 18. He was at large after the incident came to light. The Chamarajanagar rural police registered a case against him on Sunday. They held a meeting with the leaders of upper class communities before arresting him.

"The court remanded him in judicial custody," Superintendent of Police T P Shivakumar told DH.

Meanwhile, the woman, Shivamma of Saragur, HD Kote taluk, issued a statement at the Deputy SP's office, on Tuesday.

Shivamma, the victim, told reporters, "I visited Heggotara for a wedding ceremony. After I consumed water from the tank after lunch and before boarding a vehicle. A man directed me not to touch the water and wanted to know my caste. He said that SCs should not drink water from the tank once I revealed my caste."