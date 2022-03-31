One assaulted over halal meat row in Bhadravati

Old Town police registered a case against five Bajrang Dal workers on charges of assaulting a man who was in a hotel on BH road on Wednesday.

A group of Bajrang Dal workers was asking people not to buy halal meat in the town. This led to a verbal duel between halal meat sellers and buyers near a hotel in the town. The group attacked the man who was in the hotel. Following the complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case.

