One assaulted over halal meat row in Bhadravati

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 05:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Old Town police registered a case against five Bajrang Dal workers on charges of assaulting a man who was in a hotel on BH road on Wednesday.

A group of Bajrang Dal workers was asking people not to buy halal meat in the town. This led to a verbal duel between halal meat sellers and buyers near a hotel in the town. The group attacked the man who was in the hotel. Following the complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case.

