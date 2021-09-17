One held for raping deaf-mute woman in Holalkere

Police on Friday nabbed a man on charges of raping a woman, who is deaf and mute, in a village in the taluk on Thursday night

The arrested has been identified as Nagesh, resident of Lakshmisagar, Chitradurga taluk.

The woman, who had gone to her parents home in Davangere, returned to the village in the last bus and got down from it at night on September 16th.

The man, who came from behind while she was heading towards home from bus stand, which is at a distance of 200 metres, raped her. She sustained injuries on her body as she reportedly resisted the sexual assault. Later, she was taken to taluk general hospital in the town.

After learning about the incident, people thronged the hospital and demanded stringent punishment to the rapist. People attempted to assault the accused when police were taking him to station, but police resorted to light caning to disperse the mob. Holalkere town police registered a case.