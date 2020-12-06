One held on gang rape charge in Shivamogga

The city police have arrested a ward boy in connection with gang rape of a minor girl in a car here on Saturday.

According to police, the arrested has been identified as Manoj, ward boy in McGann hospital. The girl was staying in the hospital over the last week as her mother was undergoing treatment.

Manoj was providing food to the girl every day and had gained her confidence. He told the girl that he would take her out for food. Believing his words she boarded the car parked outside the hospital. Besides, Manoj, three others were also there in the car where all the four raped her.

Superintendent of Police K M Shantaraju said police have got clues about the involvement of four persons and they would be arrested soon.