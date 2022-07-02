One more held in PSI recruitment scam

Continuing the investigation in police sub-inspector recruitment scam the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Saturday arrested a candidate who was on the run for more than two months, he is accused number one in a case registered at High Grounds police station.

The arrested is identified as Jagruth S, he has been produced before the court and has been taken into police custody for 10 days, sources in the CID said. A case was registered against him and 21 other candidates on April 30. He was arrested from Channapatana in Ramanagara district. The police got information about his whereabouts with the help of technical support.

According to sources Jagruth had played a major role in organising protest against the state government after it annulled the examination. He had filed a requisition to Upparpet police station seeking permission for protest.

When the candidates were staging a protest the CID officials filed a case at High Grounds police station against 22 candidates. Soon after learning about the case registered Jagruth had approached the court requesting to quash the FIR registered against him. But, the court directed the CID officials to arrest everyone involved in the scam after verifying the report filed by the CID officials.