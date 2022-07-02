One more held in PSI recruitment scam

One more held in PSI recruitment scam

The arrested is identified as Jagruth S, he has been produced before the court and has been taken into police custody for 10 days, sources in the CID said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 02 2022, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 23:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Continuing the investigation in police sub-inspector recruitment scam the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Saturday arrested a candidate who was on the run for more than two months, he is accused number one in a case registered at High Grounds police station. 

The arrested is identified as Jagruth S, he has been produced before the court and has been taken into police custody for 10 days, sources in the CID said. A case was registered against him and 21 other candidates on April 30. He was arrested from Channapatana in Ramanagara district. The police got information about his whereabouts with the help of technical support. 

According to sources Jagruth had played a major role in organising protest against the state government after it annulled the examination. He had filed a requisition to Upparpet police station seeking permission for protest. 

When the candidates were staging a protest the CID officials filed a case at High Grounds police station against 22 candidates. Soon after learning about the case registered Jagruth had approached the court requesting to quash the FIR registered against him. But, the court directed the CID officials to arrest everyone involved in the scam after verifying the report filed by the CID officials. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PSI scam
PSI Exam
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

 