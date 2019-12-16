One more MEMU train between Mysuru & Bengaluru

South Western Railway (SWR) is improving the connectivity between the two cities --Mysuru and Bengaluru-- by introducing several new trains for the benefit of commuters.

In another addition to its fleet of trains between the two cities, SWR has announced the introduction of a daily service of yet another Main Line Electric Multiple Units (MEMU) train from Mysuru to Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The service was launched from Mysuru on (December 16) Monday. The MEMU train will leave Yelahanka on December 17 on its first journey.

In all, 34 trips commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru every day, including the weekly trains, that are bound for other states. Several trains have been extended from Bengaluru to Mysuru, like the Chennai-KSR Bengaluru-Chennai up to Mysuru. The average daily footfall at Mysuru railway station is 60,000, according to railway sources.

The train number 06561 (MEMU) will depart from Yelahanka at 2.30 am. It reaches Yeshwantpur at 2.53 am. It departs at 2.55 am and reaches Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station at Bengaluru city at 3.08 am and departs at 3.10 am.

It reaches Kengeri at 3.23 am, and departs at 3.25 am and reaches Mandya at 4.05 am. It departs Mandya at 4.07 am and arrives at Mysuru at 5.35 am.

On the return, the train (MEMU) number 06562 Mysuru-Yelahanka Memu special will depart Mysuru at 10.20 pm and reach Mandya at 11.13 pm. It departs Mandya at 11.15 pm and reaches Kengeri at 12.15 am. It departs Kengeri at 12.17 am and reaches KSR Bengaluru city at 12.45 am. It departs KSR Bengaluru City at 12.50 am and reaches Yeshwantpur at 1.03 am. It departs Yeshwantpur at 1.05 am and reaches Yelahanka at 1.30 am.

MP Prathap Simha flagged off the new MEMU train at the Mysuru railway station at 10.20 pm on Monday.

The services are expected to bring succour to a large number of people from Mysuru, who start their inward and onward journey by international flights from Kempegowda International Airport.

Special bogies

Earlier, MP A Sumalatha inaugurated two special coaches for women in the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (Memu) train, for the benefit of women employees, commuting between Mysuru and Bengaluru, on October 31, at Mandya railway station. The coaches are painted pink to enable the women to identify them for a safe and comfortable journey.