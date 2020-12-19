One who back-stabbed others, understands pain now: AHV

MLC and BJP leader A H Vishwanath said that the one who always back-stabbed others, understands the pain now.

Addressing a media conference here, on Saturday, he was reacting to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah’s statements during Grama Janadhikar Samavesha of Congress workers of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, in Mysuru, on Friday.

“Siddaramaiah, who now expresses unhappiness over the conspiracies of his own Congress partymen, for his defeat in Chamundeshwari Assembly election, in 2018, does not have concern for others. Siddaramaiah effected the exit of the person, who facilitated his entry to the Congress. He has been back-stabbing all those who helped him. Now, he understands the pain of back-stabbing. He is an ungrateful person. He himself is the cause for his defeat,” Vishwanath said.

He said that his ego, arrogance, disrespect to elders, use of singular to others, attempt to divide Veerashiva-Lingayat community and other factors caused his defeat. “Siddaramaiah weakened the Lokayukta, to avoid his prosecution in Arkavathi denotification case. It is Siddaramaiah who himself should introspect, as he is trying to decimate the Congress, which made him the CM. As he was sure that he would not win in Chamundeshwari, he fled to Badami. Did he not know that he conspired against G Parameshwara at Koratagere in 2013?” Vishwanath asked.

Vishwanth said that with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accusing Siddaramaiah and Siddaramaiah holding Kumaraswamy himself responsible for the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, he was relieved. “Thus, they should stop accusing us, the 17 MLAs, who resigned and went to Mumbai, for toppling the government,” he said.