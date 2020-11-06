Online classes: Govt to monitor school hours

The schools, which are not following the guidelines issued by the state government while conducting online classes, will be forced to fall in line soon as the department of public instruction is fixing ‘Online School Hours’.

Following several complaints from parents against the schools conducting online classes after regular school hours that even stretched to night time, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed the department commissioner to issue a detailed circular directing the schools to conduct online classes only during the school hours.

The schools have been asked to conduct online classes as per the guidelines issued by the department recently. However, there are complaints against some schools are conducting classes even during night times. Considering this seriously, the minister on Friday directed the commissioner to issue a circular.

Dist-level nodal officers

Meanwhile, the department has requested the parents and the public to file complaints about online classes by calling the helpline set up.

To file complaints about the online classes, they can call 18004257302 or send a WhatsApp message to 9483045130.

In addition, the department is also appointing nodal officers at district levels to monitor online education and also to address complaints about online education.

As explained by the minister, most of the complaints are from Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad.

“The officers at the block level will monitor the school hours of online classes at taluk levels. The schools are allowed to conduct online classes only during the school hours and as per the duration/schedule recommended by the expert committee according to which department had issued an official order,” Suresh Kumar said.