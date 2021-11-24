'Operation Sunset' launched in Manipal to check eveteasing

To prevent miscreants from indulging in eveteasing, police have launched a unique drive in Udupi — ‘Operation Sunset’.

The drive aims at safeguarding women who normally bear the brunt of eveteasing, threats, harassment and whistles while walking in secluded areas.

The drive is being implemented on a pilot basis in Manipal police station jurisdiction and will be extended across Udupi district soon, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said.

The drive is carried out from 7 pm to 10 pm. A team of police officers conducts raids on places that had reported many eveteasing cases and take action against those engaged in illegal activities. Those found smoking will be booked under COTPA Act. Those found consuming liquor in public places will also be slapped with stringent punishment. Cases will be booked against those engaged in eveteasing, Manipal station PSI Manjunath Gowda said.

The surprise raids will also help in arresting those involved in illegal activities, SP maintained. Thousands of students from different countries are studying in Manipal. The number of women employees and students are more in Manipal. The police in recent times was flooded with complaints on eveteasing, ganja smoking and misbehaving with women. Thus the drive was taken up on a pilot basis in Manipal, police added.

Vishnuvardhan said, “The Operation Sunset aims at ensuring safety of women and also preventing crimes. It is a unique drive and will be implemented in all stations in the district.”

Gowda said, “The cases of ganja smoking and eveteasing had reduced after the drive was taken up in Manipal.”

Additional SP Kumarchadra said, “Fines are imposed on vehicles for traffic violations. The suspicious movements of vehicles will be inquired to. The drive aims at ensuring safety of public.”

Check out DH's latest videos