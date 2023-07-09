Over 10 cattle die in Koratagere goshala in Karnataka

More than 10 cattle have died after they were denied adequate fodder and water for the past two to three months at 'Gaumukha' goshala near Reddihalli under Baichapura Gram Panchayat in the taluk, according to local residents.
The cattle, including buffaloes, have been locked up in the meshed fence for the last two months. The animals have not been provided adequate fodder and water, the residents said.
The animal husbandry department has been informed about the death of the cows. More than 10 cows have died, said Baichapura Gram Panchayat vice president Srinivas.
