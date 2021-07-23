Over 100 people rescued from flood-hit Uttara Kannada

The Indian Coast Guard in Karnataka conducted a day-long rescue operation in the flood-hit Uttara Kannada district, rescuing 90 people from Khargejoog village and 10 people from Bodojoog island.

Indian Coast Guard District No 3 Karnataka, Mangaluru Commander DIG Venkatesh said that the personnel are engaged in disaster relief operations supporting the district administration in Uttara Kannada.

Earlier, in the morning, the ICG personnel had carried out rescue operations using two rubberised inflatable boats, life jackets and lifebuoys and rescued 23 stranded personnel from the flooded villages.