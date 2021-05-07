Oxygen tanker meets with an accident near Belagavi

An oxygen tanker met with an accident near Mutnal village in Belagavi taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Thursday night. The Oxygen tanker was on its way towards Belagavi when the accident took place.

It had been filled with 16.5 metric tonnes of oxygen at JSW's plant in Ballari.

It was not known if the tanker collided with another heavy goods vehicle while attempting to overtake the latter.

Due to the impact of the accident, the axle of the tanker broke and oxygen in the tank needs to be refilled to another tank to clear the vehicle from road, police said. Hirebagewadi police have registered a case in this regard.