Oxygen tanker reaches Mysuru

A huge container (tank), carrying 20,000 litres (20 metric tonnes) oxygen, reached Mysuru on Wednesday morning, bringing a huge relief among the Covid patients.

The oxygen consignment was sent by the Union government to Bengaluru on Tuesday and one container was brought to Mysuru, on Wednesday morning, according to sources.

The oxygen container had to be returned to Mangaluru immediately after unloading the oxygen.

However, as there was no capacity to store 20,000 litres of oxygen in Mysuru district, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri passed an order to transport the oxygen tanker to Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to be stored at the 20 KL capacity oxygen plant at Trinetra Gases.

Meanwhile, MP Pratap Simha has tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending 20,000 litres oxygen to Mysuru.