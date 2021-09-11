Panel to decide on restarting Karnataka schools for classes 1 to 5

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the technical committee meeting will take a call on the commencement of classes for students of 1-5 in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons in Shivamogga on Saturday, he said the issue would be discussed in the meeting.

Referring to the commencement of classes for sixth to PUC, he said they are going on smoothly.

As students could not attend many classes due to the pandemic, teachers are conducting bridge courses so that they would understand the syllabus of the next class easily.

But teachers may find it difficult to complete the syllabus due to the lack of time.

Therefore, discussions are going on either to reduce the syllabus or vacation. He also made it clear that no final decision has been taken in this regard.