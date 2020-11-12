Park in front of Haradoor Gram Panchayat attracts onlookers

A park has been constructed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in front of Haradoor Gram Panchayat and is awaiting inauguration.

With the efforts of PDO Lokesh, a park at an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh has been developed.

The Gram Panchayat building too has seen a fresh coat of paint. The work on a separate room for staff too is being taken up.

To give a soothing feeling as one enters the Gram Panchayat gate, the park has been developed. Benches have been laid inside the park for the people to rest.

PDO Lokesh said, “Many people had a lowly feeling about the Gram Panchayat. To ward off such a feeling, an attempt is being made to beautify the surrounding area of the Gram Panchayat. Once the painting of the building is completed, the park will be inaugurated by the MLA.”