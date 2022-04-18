Passenger numbers, aircraft movements on the rise at Mangaluru airport

With the onset of summer schedule, there is a rise in passenger movement from Mangaluru International Airport, the second-busiest airport in Karnataka.

There is a steady upward trend in passengers using airport in Karnataka – both for their domestic and international travel needs.

But for an understandable drop in passenger numbers in January 2022 due to then prevalent pandemic situation, the numbers in second half of financial year 2021-22 have only been upbeat for the MIA. The total passenger movement – international and domestic included in October 2021 was 1,19,838, November - 1,16,423, December - 1,38,369, January 2022 – 92,012, February - 1,03,004 and March - 1,36,822.

The traffic movement too has consistently increase. Against 996 movements – domestic, international and general aviation included in October, MIA recorded 1,030 traffic movements in November, 1232 in December, 1,004 in January and 903 in February. Movements in March made up for the slump in February with a total of 1,138 movements, the second highest after December.

Move by airlines to cash in on passenger buoyancy by adding new sector – a through flight to Delhi via Pune and increasing the frequency on existing domestic and international sectors too has helped the passenger and aircraft movements head steadily north. Increase in frequency of flights on the international sector too has contributed to the feel-good factor at the airport.

IndiGo, which operates the highest number of flights to and from the MIA, is on the verge of starting operations to Hubballi from May 1. IndiGo has also drawn up plans to increase the frequency of flights it operates to Bengaluru. Air India Express is now connected to Bahrain and Muscat in addition to Dammam, Doha, Dubai and Kuwait. IndiGo operates to Abu Dhabi and Dubai and SpiceJet to Dubai.

