Patient dies due to lack of bed in Kalaburagi

A 50-year-old non-Covid patient died after failing to get a ventilator-supported bed, in front of a private hospital in the city on

Wednesday.

The deceased, Shankar, was a resident of Kalagi. It is said that he did not get a bed despite moving around four hospitals in a car. “Shankar breathed his last before he could arrive at Satya hospital following information about the bed availability there”, an eye witness said.

He was suffering from severe breathing difficulty and had undergone a Covid test. The result was negative.

Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed of the District Health and Family Welfare Department said he is unaware of the death of a patient, mainly due to the lack of a bed.

He said a total of 400 beds, including 40 ventilators, have been reserved for the Covid patients in GIMS. Treatment is being provided for both Covid and non-Covid patients in the ESIC Hospital. Ten beds, with oxygen cylinder, are being readied in the taluk hospital, he

explained.

It is also said that a girl, who was injured in an accident on Tuesday, has died due to the unavailability of a bed.