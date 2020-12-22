Peaceful polling takes place in Karnataka districts

The voting for the first phase of elections for the Gram Panchayats was overall peaceful in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Tuesday.
For latest updates on Karnataka Gram Panchayat elections, click here
Thermal scanning was done for the voters at almost all the polling booths as a precautionary measure. Police security was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.
Till 12 noon, Hassan recorded 27%, Mandya 30% and Chamarajanagar 25% polling.
