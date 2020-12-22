Peaceful polling takes place in Karnataka districts

Peaceful polling takes place in Karnataka districts

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Dec 22 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 14:03 ist

The voting for the first phase of elections for the Gram Panchayats was overall peaceful in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts on Tuesday. 

For latest updates on Karnataka Gram Panchayat elections, click here

Thermal scanning was done for the voters at almost all the polling booths as a precautionary measure. Police security was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. 

Till 12 noon, Hassan recorded 27%, Mandya 30% and Chamarajanagar 25% polling. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gram Panchayat elections
Hassan
Mandya
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

Kashmir's 'red gold' saffron crop ravaged — Here's why

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

In Indian Ocean, these blue whales sing a unique song

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 