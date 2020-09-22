Permission sought for Mahisha Dasara

Former mayor Purushotham appealed to the state government to allow celebration of ‘Mahisha Dasara’ in Mysuru on October 15.

Meanwhile, B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, a retired professor, warned that if the celebration is stalled, the government will be toppled.

Writer K S Bhagawan asserted that Mahisha Dasara will be definitely held on October 15. They addressed a media conference in the city, on Tuesday.

A few organisations like Ashokapuram Abhimanigala Balaga, Urilinga Peddimutt Mahasamsthanam, Dalit Sangharsha Samithi, Gangothri Research Students Union and B R Ambedkar Dalit Mahila Organisation come together to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, to mark Dasara in Mysuru, since a few years. They take out a procession and garland the statue of Mahishasura atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

Purushotham appealed to the government and also to the people, not to hinder the celebrations of Mahisha Dasara.

“We do not intend to hurt anybody’s feelings. If our words hurt anybody, we will change the terms. We have already written letters to the Deputy Commissioner, District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Last year, a complaint was lodged with the National Human Rights Commission as the celebrations were hindered. This year, such attempts can be avoided,” he said.

Shantharaju of Dalit Welfare Trust said, “We are open for a debate on Mahisha Dasara. Opposition without a debate is not proper. MLA L Nagendra’s verbal attack on the organisers of Mahisha Dasara is condemnable. Nobody should curtail our democratic rights.”

Challenging MP Pratap Simha for a public debate in front of Rangacharlu Town Hall, writer Bhagawan said that Mahisha Dasara is the festival of the downtrodden and of the culture of the grassroots-level.

He claimed that if Mahisha was a demon or a bad character, the place would not have been named after him. “He was a Buddhist monk and we are celebrating his birth anniversary. If you like, you can participate. Otherwise, you can stay away,” he said.

However, in Karnataka Gazetteer, edited by Suryanatha U Kamath, it is mentioned: “It is difficult to identify Mahishamandala mentioned in ‘Deepavamsa’ of Ashoka era with Mysore (earlier spelling), with Mahishmathi in Madhya Pradesh is also identified with the place.”

The Gazetteer states, “The earlier, reference to Mysore is in a copper plate inscription dated 862 AD from Kadaluru in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, ‘Maysooru’ is mentioned. Later, Maisunad or Maisurnad is mentioned in inscriptions of 11th and 12th centuries. Etymologically, the place can be associated with Mayu, an antelope, than Mahisa, the buffalo.”

Bhagawan said, “As per Arya Dharma, those born to prostitutes are Shudras. We do not want such dharmas. Asura means, one who does not consume alcohol. One should understand history properly. I am open for a debate.”

Retired professor Mahesh Chandra Guru said that his name was actually Mahisha Chandra Guru, but his schoolteacher changed it. “If I do not celebrate Mahisha’s festival, should I celebrate Godse and Sarvarkar anniversaries?” he asked.