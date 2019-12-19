Perseverance leads to success, UPSC aspirants told

Experts said that aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment exams should have perseverance for success, during the one-day workshop, organised by Navodaya Foundation and Pramati Hillview Academy, in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani newspapers in Mysuru on Thursday.

C B Ryshyanth, who inaugurated the programme and an eight-month coaching camp for aspirants of competitive exams, conducted by ‘Navo-Pramati’, a joint initiative of the foundation and the academy, at Kalamandira, said, “Every stage of UPSC exams is important. The students can be successful only with proper preparation and guidance. Most of the achievers are from poor and middle class families, which proves the transparency of the exams."

"The students should prepare a time-table and work according to it. There are changes every year in the exam pattern. It is important to be aware of the current affairs," he suggested.

He explained that revision plays a major role and selection of study materials is important. "Important points should be marked, as they help during revision and for exams. Too much of study materials is also not good. Success in preliminary exams motivates a student to do well further," he said.

H V Rajeev, secretary of Pramati Hillview Academy said, "Success is only through hard work. The students should set a target, get proper guidance and proceed. They should make use of available opportunities and take the exams seriously."

Additional DC B R Poornima said that self-confidence, proper coaching helps in clearing the competitive exams.

C V Gopinath, retired Central government officer, compared the humbleness of the earlier ministers, saying hundreds of people gather to greet ex-ministers, even when he comes out of jail. “Decision-making is important for each person. If you decide on something, there should not be any doubt, while implementing it," he said.

Master trainer Sandeep Mahajan said that newspapers help the aspirants to develop a balanced opinion on issues of national and international concern. "It also helps to understand the opinion of others and to develop a perspective. The students can develop skills to analyse issues and writing skills by writing to newspapers. This helps to face the exams," he said.

S Raghunandan, D Anand and Puneeth Nanjaiah, who are waiting for the UPSC results, interacted with the students. They were felicitated on the occasion.

DH-PV General Manager (Circulation) Oliver Lesely, University of Mysore Registrar R Shivappa, Circulation Manager T N Basavaraj, chiefs of DH-PV Mysuru bureau T R Sathish Kumar and Vishalakshi Akki, Pramathi Education Academy treasurer S Paniraj and Navodaya Foundation secretary S R Ravi participated.