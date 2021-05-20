‘PHCs to be converted into Covid Care Centres’

With the rural areas reporting a surge in Covid cases, the Primary Health Centres (PHC) would be converted into Covid Care Centres, said, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, "As soon as the person tests positive, the patient was suggested home isolation and treatment. There are complaints that they fail to stay isolated posing threat of infection to others. Hence, the positive patients will be housed in their respective PHCs, and treated."
"Only if their health condition worsens, the patient would be shifted to taluk and district hospitals. All facilities would be provided at the PHCs," he said.
Commenting on the black fungus, he said that such cases have been reported from several places and the patients are responding to the treatment. "As there is a shortage of medicines, it is being purchased from other countries. There are efforts to produce the medicines in our country," he said.
Wearing PPE kit, the DCM visited the Covid ward and interacted with the patients.
