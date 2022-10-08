Photos featuring Murugha seer stolen

In a shocking incident, around 47 photos featuring Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who is in jail over sexual abuse charges involving two minor girls, put up in the premises of the mutt were reported stolen.

A complaint has been lodged at the rural police station.

In the complaint, SJM Vidyapeeta Secretary S B Vastra Math alleged that the photos of Basava Shri Murugha Shri at award presentation ceremonies, photos of the seer during visits of prominent political leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, J H Patel had been put up Rajaangana in the premises of the mutt. But they had been stolen on the night of October 5, he added.

Superintendent of police K Parashuram said a complaint has been received in this regard and the investigation has been initiated and the thieves will be brought to justice.