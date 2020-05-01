'Plasma therapy to be continued in state'

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said that as 'Plasma therapy' has been successfully tried on Covid-19 patients, the treatment would be continued in the state.

Plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those critically affected by the virus and will also be used to immunise those at high risk, like health workers and other high-risk contacts.

Speaking to reporters here, on Friday, Sriramulu said, "Covid patients are recovering due to plasma therapy. Studying the pros and cons of the treatment, a decision would be taken on extending the treatment to other districts."

Covid tests would be made easier in future. As per the advise of experts, arrangements would be made for a medical team, to reach the houses of suspected in an ambulance, and collect samples, he said.

As blood banks are facing shortage, all deputy commissioners have been directed to take steps to increase voluntary blood donation.

Blood donation will be made easier for donors. Those interested can call the toll-free number. The district administration would make arrangements to pick and drop them, after blood donation, he said.