Plastinated heart to be donated to JSS Medical College

Dr Umesh Nagalotimutt, a London-based doctor, will hand over a plastinated heart, to be preserved for a long time in its original form, to the JSS Medical College in Mysuru.

Plastination is a preservation method to generate non-toxic anatomical specimens for long-term education purposes for medical students.

Speaking to DH, Dr Umesh said that plastination is the technique used in anatomy to preserve body parts by removing water and fat and replaced by plastic and silicone resin.

He said plastinated specimens are touchable; they do not smell or decay and retain most properties of the original sample.

Gunther Von Hagens developed this technique in 1977.

Human anatomy specimens are generally preserved in glass jars. Unlike them, plastinated organs can be touched and felt by medical students for a great learning experience. It does not change its colour and turns hard like in specimens in formalin solution. The biggest advantage is, that it can be kept on the table or even carried, he explained.

"The heart specimen will be handed over to the JSS Medical College on Wednesday. I am awaiting confirmation from the authorities. This would be the first plastinated specimen in the institution and it can be kept in the museum," Dr Umesh said.

The heart was preserved using the plastination method in 1994-95 by Dr Umesh's father late Dr Sadashivayya Jambayya (S J) Nagalotimath and was brought to India.

Dr Umesh said the heart belongs to a youth killed in a car mishap.

He said Dr S J Nagalotimath had dreamt of establishing a museum in Mysuru. But it did not happen.

Dr S J Nagalotimath went to Hubballi and continued his practice there. He was instrumental in developing the internationally acclaimed Belgaum Science Centre and the stones museum in Vijayapura.

A plastinated mould of lungs will also be handed over to the JSS Medical College for the benefit of the students.

The plastination technique should be learnt and somebody should start doing it. It is important, Dr Umesh said.