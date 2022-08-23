PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Mangaluru on September 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive Mangaluru on September 2 and will dedicate development works and lay foundation for development works worth Rs 1,200 crore at New Mangalore Port Authority.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the PM is likely to address people at Goldfinch City at Kuloor. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will be present on the occasion.

The MP said if possible even the works taken up under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru will be inaugurated by the PM.