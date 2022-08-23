PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Mangaluru next week

PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Mangaluru on September 2

The MP said if possible even the works taken up under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru will be inaugurated by the PM

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 23 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 16:36 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive Mangaluru on September 2 and will dedicate development works and lay foundation for development works worth Rs 1,200 crore at New Mangalore Port Authority.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the PM is likely to address people at Goldfinch City at Kuloor. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will be present on the occasion.

The MP said if possible even the works taken up under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru will be inaugurated by the PM.

Narendra Modi
Mangaluru
Karnataka

