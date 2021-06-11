PM Modi's 'ache din' promises a political gimmick: Hebbalkar

Congress party leaders and office-bearers staged a protest on Friday opposing the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. They demanded that the BJP government at the Centre and state reduce the prices of fuel and come to the aid of the people, who had been facing the brunt of Covid-19, as their promises of ‘ache din’ had failed to realise.

As per the call given by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to protest against the increase in fuel prices with the theme ‘100 not out’, Congress party workers and leaders staged protests in front of petrol bunks. They displayed placards demanding the removal of the BJP government.

KPCC spokesperson and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar led the protest in front of a petrol bunk at Hindalga village in Belagavi taluk. She said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in the country, seven years ago, prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders have been increasing and his slogan of ‘ache din’ has remained a mere political gimmick with people suffering.

Before becoming the Prime Minister, Modi had assured people of good days but the contrary has been happening since he assumed office. Prices of petrol and diesel were at Rs 58 and Rs 35, respectively when Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister despite prices of crude oils being high in the international market. Now, prices of crude oil have come down but fuel prices have reached Rs 100 mark that has dealt a severe blow to the people, she said.

Hebbalkar demanded that the Centre and the state government decrease taxes on fuel.

Belagavi Rural Congress President Vinay Navalgatti led protests in front of a petrol bunk at Channamma Circle. Party office-bearers Rajendra Patil, Jayashree Malagi, Ayesha Sanadi and others took part in the protest.