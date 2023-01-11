PM's visit: All schools closed on January 12 in Hubballi

Holiday has been declared for all primary and high schools in Hubballi city on January 12, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde issued an order declaring a holiday for all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools in the Hubballi urban block on Thursday.

He has cited problems for students in getting buses to go to schools as the reason. He has also instructed schools to conduct classes on Sundays.

Traffic diversion and blocking of some roads will be in place during the Prime Minister's visit while buses will have to stop far away from major bus stands in the city.

The administration is also using school buses to ferry the NYF participants.

Holiday on January 11, 12, 13, and 16 has already been declared for 39 schools in Hubballi and Dharwad taluks as 151 vehicles of those schools are being used for the five-day NYF.