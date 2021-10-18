Police deny permission to burn posters with images of PM Modi, Amit Shah

The denial of permission to burn the posters with images of PM Modi and Amit Shah during protests led to a verbal duel between the agitating activists of Samyukta Horata Karnataka Samithi and police in the city on Monday.

The agitators were protesting against the rising fuel prices as well as the contentious farm laws.

Police attempted to detain members of the samithi -- H G Umesh, Sunith Kumar, Avaragere Chandru, Manjunath Kukkuwada and others.

The members, however, took out a protest rally from Jayadeva circle to Mahatma Gandhi circle.

"Police are acting like agents of the government... give permission to BJP. This is not fair," they alleged.

Later, they handed over the posters to the police.

