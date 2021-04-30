Police enforce strict measures for effective Covid curfew

The district, as well city police, have taken certain measures to ensure effective implementation of the ongoing Covid curfew in Mysuru.

While the city police, led by Commissioner Chandragupta, have re-routed traffic to check unnecessary movement of the people, the district police, led by Superintendent of Police

C B Ryshyanth, has intensified checking at entry points to the district from neighbouring districts.

Chandragupta, who visited various places in the city, said, “A few roads are blocked and traffic is re-routed to unnecessary movement of vehicles. Except emergency vehicles, no vehicles are allowed. Checking is not possible at all places, so several roads are blocked for vehicle movement.”

The commissioner said, “A few people are flouting the curfew norms and the police have filed nearly 300 cases on Thursday. The movement of the people is allowed between 6 am and 10 am. However, the movement of goods vehicles, bank employees and medical professionals is not restricted.”

Ryshyanth said, “Men are deputed at the borders of the district. The police are checking all vehicles in the borders. Checkposts have been opened at all entry points. Unnecessary movement is less and only emergency vehicles and permitted vehicles as per the government order are allowed to move after 10 am. The district police have recovered a few mobikes and imposed fine for violating curfew rules.”

The police have filed 42 cases and arrested 21 persons in connection with violation of Covid-19 norms, the SP said.