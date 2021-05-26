Police nab five for killing CMC staff in Bhadravathi

Bhadravathi police, on Wednesday, nabbed five persons on charges of murdering city municipal council staff Sunil.

According to police, the arrested have been identified as Sabeeth (20), a resident of Bhadravathi town, Idayath (20), Nishad Pasha (21), Mohammed Zubed (20) and Tabreez Pasha (21), residents of Shivamogga.

Sources said that Sunil and his friend Srikanta, residents of Jai Bheem Nagar, Bhadravathi town, were outside their house on Tuesday evening. Nishad Pasha and Mohammed Zubed came on a bike to purchase gutka from a shop in the area.

Sunil asked them to go to their home as police would seize their vehicle for violating lockdown guidelines. This led to an argument between them. Later, Mohamed called three more of his friends to come to the spot. The group attacked Sunil with a knife and also assaulted Srikanta and fled the spot. Later, Sunil succumbed to injuries in the hospital.